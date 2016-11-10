Foreign Affairs Ministry hails EU Enlargement Package release

The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) hails the European Commission’s release of the annual Enlargement Package.

According to a MAE release, the package includes the “Communication on EU Enlargement Policy,” as well as individual reports for each of the candidate states and possible candidates.

“Romania highly appreciates that the 2016 Enlargement Package confirms that the firm prospect of accession to the European Union continues to exercise a transforming effect and is an anchor of stability and security in the states in South-Eastern Europe. This prospect is so much more important in the context of the complex crises which the Union has been confronted with lately,” the release shows.

MAE points out that it fully shares the European Commission’s approach underscoring that maintaining the credibility of the enlargement process remains an unreplaceable instrument in consolidating the candidate countries and, at the same time, in supporting their modernisation efforts through the adoption of economic and political reforms in line with the accession criteria.

“The Foreign Affairs Ministry hails the Commission’s evaluation according to which the enlargement policy further generates concrete results in implementing the necessary reforms in the partner states,” MAE underscores.

The Communication, according to the MAE, reconfirms the focus placed on fundamental aspects, such as the rule of law, the observance of the fundamental rights, the consolidation of the democratic institutions and the reforms of the public administration, as well as the economic development and competitiveness. Equally, MAE mentions its appreciation for the support of the civil society, taking into account that the reforms corresponding to the accession process respond to the interest and expectations of the citizens in the candidate states and possible candidates.

Moreover, the Ministry voices its appreciation for the support which the European Commission grants to regional cooperation, including through underscoring the role of the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) in the direction of stabilising and developing cooperation in the region.

“The Foreign Affairs Ministry will actively contribute to the debates in the EU Council on the proposals launched by the European Commission and reiterates Romania’s firm support for the EU’s open door policy in favour of all the states which have the desire and capacity to fulfill all the criteria of accession to the EU, with the observance of the principle of own merits,” the release also reads.