Foreign Affairs Ministry makes available interactive map with polling stations abroad

An interactive map with the access to the 417 polling stations abroad is available for the Romanian nationals to cast their vote in the 11 December general election, reads a release by the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE).

The said map was developed on the Google Maps’ platform and it’s accessible through the MAE website at: http://www.mae.ro/locatiile_sec%C5%A3iilor_de_votare.

The Romanian nationals abroad will have at their disposal for the 11 December parliamentary election as many as 417 polling stations, up 111 than the previous general election of 2012 and 123 more than the presidential election of 2014. According to the legal provisions for the election of the Senate and Chamber of Deputies’ members, as well as for the organisation and functioning of the Electoral Authority, with the subsequent amendments and fill-in, the activities of preparation and organisation of the voting process abroad are ensured by the Constituency Election Bureau 43 for the Romanian citizens residing or domiciled abroad, with the logistic support of the MAE.