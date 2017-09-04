Foreign affairs official Micula attends opening of Romanian Development School, discusses commitment to Agenda 2030

In a speech on Monday to the opening of the 10th edition of the Romanian Development School, senior official with the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE) Alexandru Victor Micula underlined the European commitment to the implementation of Agenda 2030.

This commitment is highlighted in the new European Consensus on Development adopted in June 2017 and provides a common vision for the union’s international cooperation policy for development, implemented both by European institutions and by the member states, says MAE.

The MAE official highlighted the adoption of the new legal framework for international cooperation policy for the development of Romania under the law on international cooperation for development and humanitarian assistance, as well as the Romanian Government’s decision on the establishment, organisation and functioning of the Agency for International Development Cooperation (RoAid), saying that the new legal framework provides a basis for streamlining and increasing the impact of official development assistance provided by Romania.

He also reviewed progress at national level with the implementation of the Agenda 2030, such as the establishment of the Department for Sustainable Development with the Prime Minister’s Office, the re-activation of an inter-ministerial committee to coordinate the integration of environmental protection with national sectoral policies and strategies, as well as Romania’s active participation in the UN meetings on Agenda 2030 and the co-ordination pledged for the development of the SDG 16 Supplemental Indicators Framework.

The Romanian Development School is designed to be an open space for reflection on European and global development issues and trends, a space for dialogue, training, exchange of information and good practices. At the same time, the Romanian Development School is sought to contribute to ensuring sustainable interaction between the active players in the area, both nationally and internationally.

MAE has funded this event annually since the first edition in 2008 and implemented it in partnership with the Federation of Romanian Non-Governmental Organisations for Development (FOND) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

This year’s edition is an anniversary edition. Over the last ten years, the Romanian Development School has been identified as an essential forum for strengthening the capacity of civil society and interinstitutional partnership and dialogue in the area of development cooperation.