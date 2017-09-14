Foreign direct investment in Romania, down 17.22 pct., Jan.-July, 2017

Foreign direct investment declined 17.22 percent in the first seven months of 2017, compared with the same period of 2016, to 2.369 billion euros, according to data with the National Bank of Romania (BNR) released on Wednesday.

“Foreign direct investment of non-residents in Romania totalled 2.369 billion euros (compared with 2.862 billion euros between January and July 2016), of which the equity capital (including estimated reinvested earnings) amounted to 2.436 billion euros, and intragroup loans recorded a negative net value of 67 million euros,” says BNR.

The number of newly established foreign joint stocks increased in the first half of 2017 by 9.34 percent, y-o-y, to 2.938 units, according to data with the National Companies Registry Office (ONRC).

The 2.948 start-ups had a paid-up capital of over 18.1 million US dollars, down 7.72 percent from January-June 2016.

In 2016, Romania recorded its weakest year in the last 18 in terms of newly established foreign joint-stocks. Only 5,348 such companies were set up, down from 5,831 in 2015. After 1991, most companies were set up in 2007, when over 15,000 such firms were registered. At the opposite end, the fewest were recorded in 1995, just 3,400.

Between 1991 and 2016, 209,814 foreign joint-stocks were established, with a total paid-up share capital in excess of 44.8 billion euros.

Of the 209,814 companies, 43,627 run on Italian capital, but the largest share of the joint-stock capital is held by Dutch companies, namely 8.71 billion euros, in about 4,919 companies.