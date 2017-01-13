Foreign direct investment, up 36pct, to EUR 3,928 million, in first 11 months of 2016

Foreign direct investment totalled EUR 3,928 million in the first 11 months of last year, increasing over 36 percent compared to the level registered in the same period of 2015, according to the data the National Bank of Romania (BNR) released on Friday.

“Non-residents’ direct investment in Romania (estimates) totalled EUR 3,928 million, of which equity (including estimated net reinvestment of earnings) amounted to EUR 3,089 million and intercompany lending recorded a net value of EUR 839 million,” the data show.

Compared to the first ten months of the year, foreign direct investment increased EUR 192 million, from EUR 3,736 million, to EUR 3,928 million.