Foreign direct investments advance 17.4 percent, to 2.7 billion euro, in first eight months

The direct foreign investments (FDI) exceeded 2.7 billion euro in the first eight months of this year, having advanced 17.4 percent compared with the same period of last year, reads a National Bank of Romania (BNR) press release sent to Agerpres on Friday.

“The direct investments of non-residents in Romania totalled 2.741 billion euro, out of which equity (including estimated net reinvestment of earnings) amounted to 2.379 billion euro, and intercompany lending recorded a net value of 362 million euro,” the document reads.

Compared with the first seven months of the year, direct foreign investments increased by approximately 360 million euro, from 2.34 billion euro to 2.7 billion euro.