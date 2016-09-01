Foreign investors expect quality workforce from Romania, says Ciolos

Foreign investors expect from Romania a sign of quality of workforce, beyond solving our problems with infrastructure, Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos said on Wednesday.

“Foreign investors, especially in the industry area, are waiting for one sign from us, beyond problems with infrastructure: quality of workforce. That’s why, simultaneously with solving the infrastructure problems, we’re trying to solve the dual education system and vocational training problem. Investors complain more and more that they are not interested in just cheap work force, but also qualified work force. They’re ready to pay more if they notice efficiency in their employees,” Ciolos said in an interview at the National Romanian television broadcaster TVR.

The PM announced in the same interview that the Executive is working on new legislation to improve the quality of vocational training and the dual education system.

“Together with the Ministry of Labor, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Economy, we’re working on new legislation to improve vocational training and dual education. In terms of vocational training we need to have a clearer vision on our vocational schools, what fields we want to support and in terms of dual education, we should be able to involve companies in vocational training; they’re not going to put in only energy, but finance too and they will also recruit graduates of these schools. Therefore, by doing this, we offer predictability, not just training,” Ciolos argued.

The PM said that all these measures are set to show “continuity, predictability and coherence,” signs of progress as far as big companies are concerned.

“We want to show that Romania’s government has continuity, is predictable and coherent. From where I stand, all these efforts have been well received, because, as you may well know, Ford announced its intention to continue investing in Romania; They will probably come up with a new model, not just develop the production of current models or engines. Renault is also showing clear signs, as far as I can see from the conversation I’ve had with the company’s leadership, that it has plans to continue investing here. Also many foreign companies in Europe, especially Germany, continue to invest in Transylvania,” the PM explained.

He also announced that he’ll be traveling to Germany next week in order to show a clear signal.

“Just to clarify and give a clearer signal, I’m planning to visit the German states where most investments in Romania come from, and not only in Romania, but also Eastern Europe – Baden-Wurttemberg, Bavaria and North Renania – Westfalia,” the PM added.