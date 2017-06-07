Foreign Minister Melescanu: Romania – Italy bilateral relations strong and privileged

Romania – Italy bilateral relations are strong and privileged, Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu said on Tuesday, as he extended “the warmest congratulations and best wishes” on the occasion of the celebration of Italy’s National Day.

“On behalf of the Government of Romania, I want to convey the warmest congratulations and best wishes to our Italian friends and partners, with whom we share a diversity of connections in various areas. Romania and Italy have strong and privileged bilateral relations built on historical ties and common values developed during the 138 years of diplomatic relations of the two countries,” Melescanu said in a speech delivered on Tuesday at the reception organized by the Embassy of Italy in honor of the country’s National Day.

At the same time, Melescanu spoke about the “dynamic economic cooperation” between the two countries and about the close bonds between Romanians and Italians.

“Romanians in Italy are the largest foreign community there and, at the same time, the largest community of Romanians abroad,” Melescanu said.

According to the Minister Foreign Affairs, Romania and Italy are “two strong voices” in the European Union that work together to the benefit of the citizens and actively participate in talks about the future of the EU.

In his turn, Italian ambassador Marco Giungi mentioned the close ties between Italy and Romania, referencing the two countries’ cultural roots, as well as their political and economic connections.

“I am still a newcomer to this country, but as I am getting to increasingly know the country and its people, the more similarities I discover with my homeland,” the Italian ambassador said, adding that Romanians and Italians have “common roots” that are visible in the names of the two countries, in the language and in many aspects of everyday life.

The reception began with mezzo-soprano Andreea Ilie and baritone Alexandru Constantin singing the national anthems of Italy and Romania, respectively.

The choir of the Bucharest National Opera House led by choirmaster Daniel Jinga offered a performance of “Va, pensiero”, the prayer of the Hebrew slaves from Giuseppe Verdi’s “Nabucco”.

The reception was also the setting for the presentation of former Romanian ambassador to Italy Dana Manuela Constantinescu with the Order of the Star of Italy in the rank of Knight.

Attending the reception organized at the Embassy of Italy were numerous Romanian public and political personalities, including Minister of National Education Pavel Nastase, Princess Maria, soprano Mariana Nicolesco, ambassadors and representatives of diplomatic missions to our country.