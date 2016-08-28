Foreign Ministry: 11 Romanian nationals dead in Italy earthquake; 14 – missing

The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) announced on Saturday evening that the death of another Romanian national was confirmed, in the aftermath of the earthquake that took place in Italy.

Thus, at present, the number of Romanian citizens who died following the earthquake in the Italian peninsula raises to 11.

The Foreign Ministry also informs that there are 14 Romanian citizens missing, according to the notifications received.

“Three persons, who were initially declared missing, have been identified and are alive. Only one of them is currently hospitalised in a medical unit, with a stable health condition,” the MAE points out.

The representatives of Romania’s Embassy in Rome are in permanent touch with the medical units caring for 6 Romanian nationals injured in the earthquake.

The mobile consular team within the MAE Fast Response Unit joined the mobile teams of Romania’s Embassy in Rome and Romania’s Consulate General in Bologna, already on site.

The Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry brings to mind that the affected Romanian citizens can request consular assistance at the following phone numbers: Romania’s Embassy to Italy – (0039) 06 835 233 58 and (0039) 06 835 233 56, Romania’s Consulate General in Bologna – (0039) 051 5872120 and (0039) 051 5872209, the calls being redirected to the Contact and Support Centre for Romanian Citizens Abroad (CCSCRS) and taken over by the Call Centre operators on a permanent basis.

Minister Delegate for Romanians Abroad Maria Ligor pays visit to Italy in earthquake aftermath

Minister Delegate for the Relation with Romanians Abroad Maria Ligor on Sunday will go to the centre of Italy, a region strongly affected by the earthquake that occurred on Wednesday, in the aftermath of which 11 Romanian nationals also died, the Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informs in a press release.

The official will participate on Sunday in Rieti in the religious service in the memory of the earthquake victims, officiated by Bishop Siluan of the Romanian Orthodox Bishopric of Italy. During the day, Minister Delegate Maria Ligor, together with representatives of Romania’s diplomatic missions to Italy, will go to the areas affected by the earthquake, where she will visit the Romanian citizens who are hospitalised, meet the Romanian citizens living in the region, and also have talks with the local authorities.