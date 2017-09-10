Foreign Ministry: Five Romanians killed, three injured in vehicle crash near Vienna

Five Romanians have died and another three were injured in a traffic accident near Vienna, the Foreign Ministry informs in a release.

“Five Romanian citizens have died and three were injured, two critically. The injured were rushed to the hospital for medical care. A mobile consular team of the diplomatic mission is underway to the hospital where the Romanians have been admitted to get details on their condition and offer consular assistance. Romania’s diplomatic mission assists the bereaved families with obtaining the death certificates and the repatriation of the bodies,” states the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the cited source, the accident involved a minibus registered in Romania, which carried 8 Romanian citizens.

The Foreign Ministry said that the diplomatic mission has taken urgent action with the local authorities in order to obtain additional information regarding the circumstances of the accident, the condition of the injured, but also to confirm their identity.

The Embassy of Romania in Austria is in permanent contact with the local authorities and the families of the victims and is ready to provide consular assistance whenever requested, the Foreign Ministry said.