Foreign Ministry: National Day of commemoration of Holocaust victims in Romania

The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) pays tribute to the memory of the Holocaust victims of Romania and worldwide, expressing solidarity with the survivors of the tragic events of the Second World War, on the National Day of Commemoration of Holocaust Victims.

“The MAE reiterates the fact that the promotion of diversity, of respect to the citizens’ equality in relation with the others as regards the fundamental rights, freedoms and obligations are essential principles for a democratic society’s development. The understanding and respect are the more important as today new manifestations of anti-Semitism could be noticed in several countries, unfortunately,” on Sunday reads a MAE release sent to Agerpres.

In this respect, the MAE reaffirms its resolution to further contribute by diplomatic means to strengthening the legislative, institutional instruments capable to prevent and sanction anti-Semitism, as well a s any other manifestations of racism, xenophobia, racial discrimination and intolerance.

“The MAE stresses the significant efforts Romania has achieved in the past years as regards the assuming of its past, the condemnation of the Holocaust denial and of anti-Semitism and hails at the same time the progresses achieved lately at academic level, as well as the several formal and informal educational programmes regarding the Holocaust,” says the source.

The knowledge of the past in a responsible way by the new generations means in the MAE opinion to educate the society in the spirit of tolerance, compassion and justice, the affirmation of Romania as a European democracy and regional pattern in this respect.

“These have been and will continue to be commitments that will be pursued consistently by the Romanian authorities. The education, the memory and the research of the Holocaust are action guidelines backed by the MAE in the context of holding the Romanian chairmanship of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA),” the MAE release adds.

According to the source, the year 2016 is significant to Romania from the perspective of paying tribute to the Holocaust victims in our country. It is 75 years since the Legion’s pogrom in Bucharest of January 1941, 75 years since the Iasi pogrom of June 1941 and the deportations to Transdniester of October 1941.

The official remembrance ceremony of Holocaust victims of Romania will be held on 10 October 2016, attended by the Foreign Affairs Minister, Lazar Comanescu alongside other members of the Romanian Government.

In Romania by Government Decision 672 / 5 May 2004 the date of 9 October (the very day when the deportation of the Jews from Romania to Transdniester started in 1941) has been approved to officially commemorate the Holocaust Day at national level.