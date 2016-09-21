Foreign Ministry on refugees: Romania doesn’t assume additional relocation commitments

At the leaders Summit concerning the refugee matter, in New York, Romania highlighted what it has done in this field, but didn’t take additional relocation commitments towards the European decision, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) announced on Wednesday.

In a press release, posted on the MAE website, it’s been mentioned that Romania stays involved in enforcing the commitments assumed in the context of the European Union efforts to handle the migrant crisis.

“Romania joins the European common answer in the field, through the implementation of the internal relocation decisions adopted in 2015 and through voluntary participation in the external relocation process, respectively the active support for the advancement of the dialogue with third origin and transit countries in order to combat the profound causes of this phenomenon,” the Foreign Affairs Ministry adds