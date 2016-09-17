Foreign Ministry: Romania does not recognize the Parliamentary elections organized by Russia in Crimea

Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) does not recognize the legitimacy of the legislative elections for the Russian State Duma organized in Crimea, a press release sent to Agerpres reads.

MAE also reaffirmed support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and reminded that Romania did not recognize the illegal annexation of Crimea by the Russian Federation in 2014.

The parliamentary elections in Russia will take place on September 18 and Crimea was included in the list of regions where elections are to take place.