Foreign Ministry says five Romanian so far dead in Italy earthquake

Romania’s Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) has announced that three more Romanian nationals were killed in the August 24 earthquake in Italy, thus raising the death toll to five.

The MAE says on Thursday that according to the latest information from Italy the death of three more Romanians in the devastating earthquake of that hit Italy has been confirmed.

It adds that 11 Romanian nationals are still reported missing, with verifications under way.

The affected Romanians can request consular assistance by dialling: (0039) 06 835 233 58, (0039) 06 835 233 56 for the Romanian Embassy; and (0039) 051 5872120, (0039) 051 5872209 for the Consular Office in Bologna; calls will be redirected to the Call and Support Centre for Romanian Abroad (CCSCRS) and taken by call centre operators around the clock.

The ministry also extends heartfelt condolence to the families of the Romanian citizens killed in this tragedy and continues to provide full assistance.

President Iohannis extends condolences to families of Romanians dead in Italy earthquake

President Klaus Iohannis extended condolences to the families of the Romanian nationals who lost their lives following the devastating earthquake that jolted Italy on 24 August.

The president specified he is ‘up to date’ with both the health status of the injured and the search and rescue efforts of the missing.

“I’ve learned with deep regret of the news regarding the death of our fellow Romanian citizens following the earthquake that hit Italy on Wednesday. I extend my sincerest condolences to the families and their close ones. In these hard moments, my thoughts are with all of those affected by this tragedy. The grief one feels when losing someone dear cannot be comforted by anything,” wrote Iohannis on Thursday on his Facebook page.