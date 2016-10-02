Foreign Ministry spokesperson: No Romanian citizens among wounded in Spain blast

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), Ionut Valcu, has stated, on Sunday, for Agerpres, that among the victims admitted to hospital following the Spain blast there are no Romanian citizens.

“According to checks conducted by the General Consulate in Sevilla, among the victims admitted to hospital following the blast there are no Romanian citizens and up until this moment there have been no requests for consular assistance from Romanian citizens,” Valcu stated.

At least 77 persons were harmed, of which four gravely, following a blast that occurred Saturday evening in the kitchen of a coffee shop in the Spanish town of Veles-Malaga, close to the site of a festival. 57 persons were admitted to the Axarquia regional hospital, four of them gravely injured but stable, while two were moved to Malagan hospitals.