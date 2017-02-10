ForMin Melescanu talks with Ambassador of Algeria about enhancing commercial exchanges between countries

Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu welcomed on a courtesy visit on Friday Ambassador of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria Taous Djellouli.

The two officials reviewed the stage and prospects of the political-diplomatic dialogue and expressed their mutual wish to stimulate it. On the background of some very good traditional relations between Romania and Algeria, the two officials highlighted the necessity to explore new cooperation opportunities in areas of interest, that will generate a growth of commercial exchanges between the two countries, a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) release informs.

A special attention was granted to the strengthening of the economic cooperation, including through multiplying contracts between authorized institutions in the area, as well as between the business environments of the two countries.

The meeting also offered the occasion of a dialogue on the juridical bilateral framework theme, emphasizing the importance of its update in order to stimulate the Romanian – Algerian overall relations, as well as evoking the cooperation objectives on a multilateral level and an exchange of opinions on current regional and international topics, the MAE mentions.