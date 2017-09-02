Former CNAS head, Marian Burcea, remanded in custody

The former head of the CNAS (National Health Insurance House), Marian Burcea has been remanded in custody for 30 days in the case investigated by the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA), related to the illegal settlements of accounts discovered at the CASMB (Bucharest Health Insurance House).

According to the press office of the Bucharest Court of Appeal, the judges decided to also remand in custody Alin Sergiu Costache, Nicolae Sergiu Ciobanu, Razvan Mihai Mischie, Maria Costica and Cristina Manta.

In exchange, Irina Adelina Geambasu will be investigated under house arrest.

There have also been remanded in custody Gabriela Rodica Mocanu, Mina Elena Petrescu, Jeana Sardare, Lucian Vasile Bara, Ovidiu Munteanu, Ion Ovidiu Mihaescu, Ion Razvan Geambasu.

Marian Burcea, former head of CNAS, is investigated for setting up an organized criminal ring and using his job’s influence for obtaining undue benefits; Ovidiu Munteanu, the manager of the Contractual Relationships Division and, as of July 13, CASMB head, is investigated for setting up an organized criminal ring, abuse of office and abuse of office with undue benefits obtained for himself or for another; Ion-Razvan Geambasu, executive manager of CASMB and manager of the Chief Physician Division of the CASMB is investigated for setting up an organized criminal ring, abuse of office with undue benefits obtained for himself or for another, abuse of office and using his job’s influence for obtaining undue benefits on an ongoing basis (8 material acts).

Lucian-Vasile Bara, head of the CASMB until July 13 is investigated for setting up a organized criminal ring abuse of office and abuse of office with undue benefits for himself or for another; the manager of the Control Division of the CASMB, Ion-Ovidiu Mihaescu is investigated for setting up a organized criminal ring abuse of office and abuse of office with undue benefits for himself or for another; Alin-Sergiu Costache, head of the General Anti-fraud Monitoring Division of the CNAS is investigated for setting up a organized criminal ring abuse of office and abuse of office with undue benefits for himself or for another.

Gabriela-Rodica Mocanu, Mina-Elena Petrescu, Jeana Sardare, employees of the CASMB, are investigated for complicity in fraud on an ongoing basis (354 material acts), setting up an organized criminal group, computer-related fraud on an ongoing basis and allowing access of unauthorized people to information not meant for publicity on an ongoing basis (354 material acts).

Nicolae-Sergiu Ciobanu is investigated for traffic of influence on an ongoing basis (3 material acts) and instigation to unduly use of influence for obtaining unfair benefits; Irina-Adelina Geambaşu, associate and manager of a company, is investigated for instigation to the offense of unduly using influence for obtaining unfair benefits on an ongoing basis (18 material acts), Maria Costica, legal representative of a medical services company – for fraud, on an ongoing basis (17 material acts) and lawyer Cristina Manta, for complicity to fraud on an ongoing basis (18 material acts).

According to the prosecutors’ ordinance, there are data and profs that, through the criminal activities carried out by the defendants, the CASMB budget was deprived of 13,189,553,76 lei (approximately 3 million euros).