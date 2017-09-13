Former CommMin Vreme, placed on court supervision in Microsoft licence case

Prosecutors with the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) have taken to court Valerian Vreme, the minister of communications and information technology at the time of commission, for abuse of office when ill-gotten gains are obtained for self or others in a court case regarding the award of Microsoft licences.

“Between September 2010 and February 2012, Valerian Vreme, as minister of communications and information technology, in violation of the legal provisions on public procurement, concluded without holding a public auction with D.Con-Net AG, leader of a business partnership, a contract for the purchase of non-exclusive rights to use Microsoft software products in schools for a period of 16 months and 13 days, with a purchase option. This happened despite the supply framework agreement 32/12.08.2009 did not allow the conclusion of such a subsequent contract,” reads a press statement released on Wednesday by DNA.

According to DNA, D.Con-Net AG acquired the licences at the price of 2,612,805 euros, and subsequently the Ministry of Communications and Information Society paid 13,904,599 euros in all.

“On the one hand, this action has incurred damage on the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology amounting to 11,291,794 euros, and on the other hand an unjustified financial benefit of the same size in favour of D.Con -Net AG.”

The prosecutors have ordered seizure of property belonging to the defendant, and the file has been sent for trial to the Supreme Court of Justice.

Chief Prosecutor of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate Laura Codruta Kovesi on July 26 sent a request to President Klaus Iohannis to strip the minister of immunity from prosecution in relation with the abuse of office. On July 28, Iohannis submitted to Justice Minister Tudorel Toader a request for criminal prosecution of Valerian Vreme.