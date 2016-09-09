Former IntMin Toba reports to DNA

Former Interior Minister Petre Toba reported on Friday to the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) after being summoned for investigation by prosecutors. President Klaus Iohannis was asked last week to lift his immunity so that he can be investigated.

Toba stayed at DNA for nearly 20 minutes.

President Iohannis on Thursday forwarded to the justice minister a request for the prosecution of Toba for the offences alleged in the case built by DNA.

Last week, DNA chief Laura Codruta Kovesi asked Iohannis for a statement on a request for the criminal prosecution of the incumbent Internal Affairs Minister, Petre Toba, in connection with the aiding and abetting the perpetrator in the case of former DIPI police intelligence heads.

“The prosecutors’ request, drawn up according to the Criminal Code and classified information provisions, refers to a few paragraphs in ministerial orders regarding regulations that were violated when the prosecuted public employees were in charge of managing operative funds. In this case, we have established that the Minister of Interior, Toba Petre, refused, at his sole discretion, to start the procedure for declassification of regulations which, in case of violation, may lead to abuse of office and embezzlement; in this situation information is forbidden, according to Article 3 in Law no 182/2002 concerning the protection of classified information, because it could lead to ignoring Article 10 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights which stipulates the right to a fair trial, including the right to be informed on charges,” DNA said on September 1.

According to DNA, the need to declassify the mentioned regulations is also based on Article 137 of the Romanian Constitution, which stipulates that public institution funds are subject to non-classified regulations, namely organic laws.

“The lack of transparency in the management of the operative funds made a mockery of the operative funds and achieving national security. Goods were acquired with no connection whatsoever to the general interest of maximum importance, as evidence shows,” said the prosecutors.

DNA added that that in absolutely similar situations (misuse of funds for witness protection, misappropriation of funds, respectively) Minister Toba operated quite the opposite: he declassified MAI regulations under file 596/P/2015, but denied declassification under file 20/P/2016.

“So, Minister Toba in January 2016 yielded to the demand from the DNA and declassified rules for the administration and control of the funds for witness protection, managed by a MAI department, namely the National Office for Witness Protection (ONPM), with some rules being absolutely identical with the ones regulating the administration of operative funds, as the funds managed by the ONPM are a special category of operative funds,” the prosecutors said.

The request was being attached the DNA prosecutors report alongside 9 volumes of the criminal prosecution file.

Also prosecuted for misuse of funds in the same case are:

*Rares Vaduva, incumbent chief commissioner, undersecretary of state with the DIPI at the time, subsequently and currently head of the DIPI, with a state secretary rank, for repeated misuse of funds, false representations and use thereof, abuse of office, as well as aiding and abetting and obstruction of justice;

* Gheorghe Nicolae, currently a police principal quaestor, head of the DIPI at the time, for repeated embezzlement, false representations and use thereof, as well as two counts of abuse of office, of which one repeated;

*Gelu-Marin Oltean, incumbent police principal quaestor, at the time head of the DIPI, for embezzlement, false representations and use thereof and abuse of office;

*Nelu Zarnica, currently a police principal quaestor, at the time the deputy head of the DIPI, for repeated misuse of funds, as well as repeated false representations and use thereof;

*Gheorghe Popa, incumbent police chief commissioner, at the time deputy head of the DGIPI (a DIPI’s operative department), for repeated misuse of funds, false representations and use thereof, and abuse of office;

* Ioan-Dorin Popa, incumbent chief commissioner, at the material time deputy head of DIPI’s Administrative Division, for repeated misuse of funds, false representations and use thereof and abuse of office.

At the same time, the DNA prosecuted ordered a criminal investigation of 18 employees of the Intelligence and Internal Protection Department (DIPI) of the Interior Ministry (MAI) in a case where six former senior DIPI officials are already prosecuted for misuse of funds earmarked for operational spending.

The prosecutors said the DIPI employees, under the pretence of spending for intelligence operations drawn up reports approved by senior officers under which money from operative funds were illegally used for protocol activities, organisational endowment or for personal purposes by managing officers..

“There are 24 persons in all, including six senior ranking officers at the time, being suspects in the present case. Evidence so far provided allows a reasonable suspicion that the amount of misused funds of the DIPI operational outlays for protocol activities and organisational endowment in 2014-2015 exceeds 220,000 lei, with the amount embezzled for personal purposes exceeding 70,000 lei,” said DNA.

Summoned as suspect, former IntMin Toba says to prove his innocence

Former Interior Minister Petre Toba said Friday, upon entering the headquarters of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA), that he was summoned as a suspect of aiding and abetting a perpetrator, saying he will prove his innocence.

“I have been summoned as suspect of aiding and abetting a perpetrator. As you may know, I tendered my resignation as interior minister precisely in order avoid getting the Interior Ministry mired in a public scandal. I will plead non guilty and I am here precisely to present all arguments supporting my plea. I am convinced that in the end the arguments I present will prove I am innocent,” said Toba.

“I was informed that a criminal probe was ordered into my alleged aiding and abetting of a perpetrator,” said Toba later on, upon leaving the headquarters of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA).