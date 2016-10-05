Former Liberals’ Co-chairman Vasile Blaga remains under court supervision

The judges of the High Court of Justice and Cassation have definitively decided on Tuesday that former Co-chairman of the National Liberal Party (PDL) Vasile Blaga must stay under court supervision in the case in which he is investigated for influence peddling.

The Supreme Court magistrates rejected, as being ungrounded, the complaint that Vasile Blaga lodged, through which he contested the measure of court supervision which was imposed by the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) prosecutors in Ploiesti.

Last week the DNA prosecutors started the criminal prosecution, under court supervision, for Senator Vasile Blaga, who used to be General Secretary of the Democrat Liberal Party (PDL) at time of the influence peddling offense.

Blaga is accused of receiving repeatedly, between 2011-2012, on three occasions, through another party, an amount worth 200,000 Euros and from Gheorghe Stefan the amount of 500,000 Euros, money he was aware of where it came from.

The prosecutors claim that in 2009 in the PDL there was an obvious deal between persons having leading positions – General Secretary Vasile Blaga and the Deputy Chairman Gheorghe Stefan – in order to obtain money for the party.