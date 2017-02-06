Former Minister for Business Environment and Entrepreneurship, Florin Jianu, explains his resignation from the Grindeanu Government: Adopting a law at midnight, without announcing the Government’s members, is not fair

Former Minister for Business Environment Florin Jianu explained the reasons for his resignation from the Grindeanu Government, in the TV show called “Quest means business”, broadcasted by CNN, saying that he wants to be remembered as an honest person, that he wants to be on the right side of the history and that adopting a law without announcing the members of the Government, in the absence of the press and at midnight is not right, referring to the manner in which the GEO amending the Criminal Codes has been adopted.

“I want to be remembered as an honest person, I want to be on the right side of the history. (…) What can I say is that adopting a law without previously announcing the members of the Government, in the absence of the press and close to midnight is not the right thing”, the former minister stated in the TV show called “Quest means business”, performed by Richard Quest, when he was asked what the reasons for his resignation were.

Asked to mention if his main objection was related to the law itself or to the manner of adopting it, Jianu stated that, in such circumstances, you can expect everybody to be dissatisfied and you cannot expect for a future improvement, because “if it happened once, it can happen also twice”.

Being asked what the risks involved by the new legislative amendments related to corruption are, Florin Jianu expressed his certainty that Romania is a stable country”, that it will continue to be like this and that “it will be a place where investors will plan to come with safe investments”, according to news.ro.

Jianu said that the solution to the problems caused by the GEO on the Criminal Codes “is inside Romania”, stating that “it will not be necessary” to request the intervention of the EU partners if the Government in Bucharest doesn’t rectify its decision.

“The business environment has canceled meetings with me”

Florin Jianu continued to explain the reasons of his resignation from the Grindeanu Cabinet also on Saturday, at Antena 3, stating that he decided to resign after the signals received from the business environment related to the GEO amending the Criminal Codes.

“For me, the moment in which this thing happened and business environment is cancelling meetings with you, I believe that the Government has to serve people. When hundreds of thousands of people come out in the street, there’s a huge signal that you might be wrong” explained the former Minister for Antena 3.

He stated that he didn’t resign right in the night when the Government approved the GEO because he hoped things to be repaired.

“I didn’t resign on Tuesday evening, after the session, I had a Facebook message, I hoped that things will come on a normal way, because beyond my attitude it’s important to stay in office and continue to do your job, I hoped that the right message will be understood But I want to explain one thing: I am not a technical person, I don’t master the legal area, I am a mathematician. But the manner in which this thing happened, without the press, in the night, doesn’t send a right message. I fight for SMEs since years, but politics is an emotion. And you have to take care of that. You can give the best law on this planet, what counts more is how you present it, how you communicate it” Florin Jianu explained.