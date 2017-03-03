Former Piatra Neamt mayor indicted in new Romanian Post defrauding case

Former mayor of Piatra Neamt Gheorghe Stefan was indicted Friday by prosecutors of the National Anticorruption Directorate for influence peddling in a new case where the Romanian Post was supposedly defrauded of over 2 million lei.

Sent to court in the same case were Cosmin Dragos Mihailescu – who at the time of the offense was director of the Stamp Company of the National Romanian Post Company SA – for abuse of office where the public servant has repeatedly obtained for self or others undue benefits with particularly serious consequences, DNA said in a release to Agerpres.

According to the cited source, the following were sent to court in the same case: businessman Marian Constantin for money laundering and aiding repeated abuse of office, with extremely serious consequences; Mihai Chebac – at the time of the deeds head of the Romanian Post Company’s Development department, and Dorin Laurian Firuti – at the time of the offense administrator of SC Romkuvert SRL and SC Romkuvert IND SRL – both for aiding repeated abuse of office if the public servant has obtained for self or others undue benefits with extremely serious consequences.

According to DNA, the damage caused to the National Romanian Post Company SA totals 2,215,678 lei, for which the company brought civil action in the criminal proceedings.