Former PM Ciolos, in Brussels, between March 20-24. Meetings with Juncker, Dombrovskis, Timmermans and Daul

Former Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos will be in Brussels, between March 20-24, where he has meetings scheduled with European high officials and political leaders, a press release remitted to the press informs.

According to the quoted source, the visit takes place in the context of debates launched by the European Commission on the topic of possible scenarios regarding the future of the European Union.

“During discussions, the former Prime Minister will approach sectorial topics and current European subjects of interest for Romania,” the release mentions.

Ciolos will meet, on Monday, with the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, with Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis, responsible for the Euro currency and social dialogue, but also European Commissioners Phil Hogan and Johannes Hahn, responsible for Agriculture and Rural Development, and European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, respectively.

Tuesday, the former Prime Minister will have meetings with the President of the European People’s Party, Joseph Daul, and with Climate Action and Energy Commissioner, Miguel Arias Canete.

On Wednesday, Dacian Ciolos will meet with the President of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani, and has meetings scheduled with First Vice President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans, with Vice-President of the European Commission Jyrki Katainen, and European Commissioner Gunter Oettinger.

During his visit, on Thursday and Friday, Ciolos will participate in reunions with NGOs in Brussels and high European officials.