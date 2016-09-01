Former PM Ponta: I wish to stay in PSD; they could lend me to a different team, if they don’t need me

Former Prime Minister and Social Democrat MP Victor Ponta said on Wednesday during an interview with B1TV that he wishes to stay in the Social Democrat Party (PSD), but if the party doesn’t need him anymore, they could “lend him to a different team.”

“I wish to stay in PSD. If there is no room for me, there’s no room. Every leadership – and I have been part of the leadership for 6 years – has a different vision on things. That’s why I made this comparison with football. there comes a new coach and says “I want these players, I don’t want those. he’s a good player, but I don’t want him.” Maybe they can lend me to a different team if they don’t need me,” Ponta said.

He said that he doesn’t wish to be part of the party’s leadership again, before a final decision in his file.

“I was president of PSD for 6 years. I resigned form my position when I had the case problem. (…) I don’t want to be president of PSD before having a final decision in my case, one that shows I have done nothing illegal ten years ago,” Ponta added.