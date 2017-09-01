Former presidential counselor, historian Zoe Petre, dies

Zoe Petre, historian and former presidential counselor passed away on Friday morning; the information was confirmed for AGERPRES by the Dean of the History Faculty with the Bucharest University, Professor Florentina Nitu.

“Unfortunately, this is the sad truth. Mrs. Professor is dead. May God forgive her,” Nitu said.

Zoe Petre was hospitalised for quite a while at the Bucharest Elias Hospital. Medical sources on Wednesday told AGERPRES that her medical condition was worsening, as she was in the Intensive Care ward.

On 1 December 1996, Zoe Petre was appointed presidential counselor on domestic and foreign affairs to then President Emil Constantinescu and coordinator of the Department of Public Policies of Romania’s Presidency. She filled this office until 21 December 2000.