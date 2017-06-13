Former SRI Director George Maior confirms he was at Gabriel Oprea on election night, avoids saying whether Coldea and Kovesi were also there, invoking “private life”

PSD MP accuses him of contempt

Romanian Ambassador to the U.S. George Maior went to Parliament on Monday morning, to be heard, as former Director of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), by the parliamentary committee of inquiry into the presidential elections of 2009. Maior admitted being at Gabriel Oprea’s on the evening of the presidential runoff in 2009, calling it a private event and refusing to say whether Coldea and Kovesi were also present.

At the start of the hearing, Maior pointed out that during his mandate the SRI behaved exemplarily in relation to legal provisions and the Romanian Constitution.

PSD committee member Liviu Plesoianu asked Maior whether he was present at Gabriel Oprea’s during the evening of the election.

“I would answer this way: during the whole of 2009, including on that day, my legal and official prerogatives were carried out in line with the law. In the life of a person, even one holding such offices, there are also aspects concerning private elements, private events, they had nothing to do with the institution’s activity,” Maior said.

“From this standpoint – and I define this moment as a private event I attended, in which there were no aspects that I would deem illegal, unconstitutional or not in line with the standards of morality from the standpoint of the functioning of institutions or persons -, I have nothing to reproach myself with,” Maior added.

Asked whether Coldea and Kovesi were also present at that event, Maior avoided giving an answer.

“At the risk of disappointing, being a private event, to this question I’ll permanently answer that I won’t discuss a private event, happenings, persons who were there. Any person who knows about this private event – it wasn’t the only one I attended that day – can notify the relevant institutions about possible illegalities, unconstitutional aspects,” Maior said.

He said that was a private event completely distinct from the institution’s activity and which has no relevance vis-à-vis the inquiry committee’s objectives.

PSD’s Liviu Plesoianu replied saying he has no further questions for Maior, pointing out that Maior held the committee in contempt and that he no longer has the “competence” to hold the office of ambassador to the U.S.

“You not answering is of maximum gravity. You were SRI Director. You are paid by Romanians. You can’t show up before a committee of inquiry, anywhere in the world, hold the Romanian people, the inquiry committee, in contempt by not answering simple questions. You no longer have the competence to hold the office of Romanian ambassador to the U.S., a state we relate to as democratic civilisation,” Plesoianu said.

Maior pointed out he gave an honest answer and does not believe he held the committee in contempt.

“I’ll never expose my private life before a committee. The official problem was that SRI behaved exemplarily. I don’t consider at all that the private event expresses something immoral or illegal,” Maior said.

He pointed out he knows Gabriel Oprea since 2001-2002, he had and still has a relationship of friendship with him.

Former SRI Director’s statements, in brief:

I would like to tell you… I’ll talk about the institution I oversaw throughout the year back then, the SRI. The Service carried out its activity and mission in line with legal norms. It’s my opinion. Everything the Service did remains archived and stored within the Service’s and the state’s archives. 2009 was a special year; since that year started I sought to be careful with the way SRI was doing its job. Back then, I made a series of public statements. (…) The Service behaved exemplarily.

It was a private event where no illegal aspects occurred. It was a private event, it has no relevance from the standpoint of the Committee’s prerogatives, the SRI Director will take part in private events too, I’ll always make a distinction between private and public events.

Any state representative can take part in a private event, it has nothing to do with my capacity as head of an intelligence institution; that would have meant not taking part in private events during my 9-year activity, which is somewhat against human nature and against a person’s activity in society

On his arrival at the committee of inquiry, Maior avoided answering the journalist’s questions. Nevertheless, when asked about information concerning his email account and the hacker Guccifer, Maior responded: “Fake news,” then entered the meeting hall.

In an interview for Antena3, Romanian hacker Marcel Lehel Lazar, also known as Guccifer, was asked what were the scandalous information he discovered in the Romanian politicians’ conversations: “Documents from George Maior’s account (350 MB) which shouldn’t have been there: the cadastral plans of villas, documents/indictments/examinations in the Fleet Dossier, intelligence schemes that Maior implemented in Libya, with the support of the British, who were overseeing him. Diplomats. After the assassination of Gadaffi,” he said.

The committee of inquiry first invited Maior to hearings on June 6, but at that moment the visit that President Iohannis was about to pay to the U.S. was not known.

Maior informed Committee Chairman Mihai Fifor (PSD), via a letter, that he will return to Romania on June 12 and that is when he will be able to show up for the hearings.

Thus, according to the committee’s schedule, George Maior (SRI Director in 2009) and Virgil Voineag (INS President on the date of the elections) were expected to testify on Monday morning.

On Tuesday, the Committee is scheduled to hear Robert Cazanciuc, Gheorghe Netoiu, Catalin Voicu and Dumitru Iliescu.

The Committee has re-sent an invitation to Emil Boc, for Wednesday, after he was unable to honour the first invitation due to a visit to China.

The Committee also invited the DNA Chief Prosecutor for Wednesday, however she rejected the invitation by pointing out that prosecutors cannot be subpoenaed and forced to show up as witnesses before parliamentary committees.

The committee of inquiry into the 2009 elections was set up at PSD’s and ALDE’s request, to clarify aspects pertaining to the way the 2009 presidential elections were organised, but also to the election results, following journalist Dan Andronic’s revelations about the night of the election and the persons from Traian Basescu’s entourage.

The request came against the backdrop in which journalist Dan Andronic published an article, on evz.ro, in which he claimed that he went to Gabriel Oprea’s on the night of the presidential runoff in 2009, in his capacity as political consultant, and found SRI Director George Maior, SRI First Deputy Director Florian Coldea and Prosecutor General Laura Codruta Kovesi already there.

Dan Andronic wrote that on the night of the election Florian Coldea and Laura Codruta Kovesi were preoccupied with Traian Basescu’s victory.

Maior, about existence of undercover agents in press: States must identify all appropriate defence means

Romanian Ambassador to the United States George Maior stated on Monday for the Parliamentary Committee of inquiry into the 2009 presidential election that there might be undercover agents in the press, and that in order “to defend country, any instrument that contributes to an effective defence is needed.”

Asked by Save Romania Union (USR) Senator Mihai Gotiu, member of the investigative committee, if there had been undercover officers in the press, Maior mentioned: “Obviously there are, and we see today more and more important narrative elements that are induced at the level of public perceptions in the light of some political interests that can also be generated by the media with interference of the political environment. This is the society of communication and the globalized society. ”

Gotiu asked Maior whether it would be normal or desirable for some regulation to exist so that officers of the Romanian Intelligence Services (SRI) do not operate in the press in the future.

“On the important line of counter-information, as you can see today, going back to the line of big democratic societies, on external interference in elections, including through the use of more instruments, and I would like to refer to propaganda elements, active measures in terms of information specialty , I believe that states must identify all appropriate means of defence against these risks. For the defence of a country, any instrument capable of effective defence is needed, especially as we are increasingly confronted with such post-modern means, I would say, externally influencing the evolutions of a society, and we see this debate and these things in the United States,” underscored Maior, former leader the Romanian Intelligence Service.

Fifor: I believe we have confirmation of Kovesi’s presence at Oprea’s. Looking for solutions to make her come before committee

Mihai Fifor, chairman of the committee of inquiry into the presidential elections of 2009, stated on Monday that he believes there is already “confirmation” of the fact that DNA Prosecutor General Laura Codruta Kovesi took part in the meeting at Gabriel Oprea’s home on the evening of the election, without revealing the source of the confirmation, and said solutions are being sought in order for her to nevertheless come before the committee.

Asked why he believes George Maior and Neculai Ontanu refused to say whether Laura Codruta Kovesi was at Gabriel Oprea’s, Fifor said that her presence there is no longer in doubt.

“I believe we have the confirmation. I don’t think this is what we lack at this moment,” he said, without revealing what the source of the confirmation is.

“We’re not engaged in a witch-hunt. We’re not targeting one person or another. We’re interested in shedding light on the way the presidential elections were organised and unfolded in 2009. (…) We’re interested in everyone who can contribute coming before the committee,” Fifor said.

The committee chairman added that solutions are being sought for the DNA Chief Prosecutor to be summoned at the hearings.

“Dialogue and showing the country that these are not issues that should be hidden or that someone has something to hide is important. Together with our jurist colleagues we are analysing these procedural issues in order to find a solution so that those invited would show up,” he said.

DNA Chief Prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi informed the parliamentary committee of inquiry into the presidential elections of 2009 that she will not show up at the hearings, invoking a Supreme Magistracy Council (CSM) decision that forbids forcing prosecutors to show up before parliamentary committees, as well as a Constitutional Court decision from 1994, which rules that Parliament regulations that force persons to show up before committees of inquiry are unconstitutional.