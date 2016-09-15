Former SRI officer involved in harrassing Laura Codruta Kovesi, placed under preventive detention

The Bucharest Court decided on Wednesday that former Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) officer Daniel Dragomir be placed under 30-day preventive detention, being charged in the Black Cube case regarding the harassment of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) head, Laura Codruta Kovesi.

The Court admitted the request of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) prosecutors on placing him under preventive arrest, however the decision isn’t final but enforceable.

The DIICOT announced on Wednesday that Daniel Dragomir was detained, being charged with the offense of organizing a criminal group, instigation to illegally accessing an information system, instigation to unauthorized data transfer, instigation to illegal operations with information devices and programmes, instigation to information forgery and instigation to violate the correspondence secrecy.

Daniel Dragomir is a former SRI officer, who he used to be the chief of the informative-operative group within the General Directorate for the Prevention and Fighting of Terrorism with the Romanian Intelligence Service. In 2015 he was sent to court by the DNA being charged with influence peddling and money laundering.

According to the DIICOT, Daniel Dragomir got in touch, through a certain person, with an official of the Black Cube Israeli Company, whom he shared his strategy and his goal with, respectively the defamation of some persons that he considered responsible for his having been sent to court by the National Anticorruption Directorate.

So far, three Israelis were charged in this case – Ron Weiner, David Geclowicz and Yossi Barkshtein. The one managed to flee from Romania, with an arrest warrant in absence having been issued on his name.