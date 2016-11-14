Former TransportMin Fenechiu sentenced to 3 years and 10 months in prison after admitting guilt

Former Minister of Transport Relu Fenechiu was convicted on Monday by the Bucharest Court to 3 years and 10 months in prison, after admitting his guilt in a new case in which he is charged by the Ploiesti branch of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) with influence peddling in continuous form and money laundering.

The judges decided to confiscate the amount of 901,526 Euros from Relu Fenechiu, the amount representing the crime’s object, namely influence peddling and money laundering, the sequester ordered by the prosecutors on the assets of the former minister being maintained.

The Bucharest Court approved a guilt admission agreement, which was concluded by Fenechiu with the DNA prosecutors, within which he accepted to receive a conviction of 3 years and 10 months, as well as the banning of some civil rights for a period of 3 years after serving the sentence.

According to the DNA, in the period between 2012-2014, Relu Fenechiu, while being a deputy, claimed and received from a software company 15 percent from the value of some contracts promoted by the Justice Ministry (worth 13,990,059 lei without the VAT) and by a pharmaceutical company, where the Health Ministry was the majority shareholder (worth 8,130,721 lei, without the VAT), for the promised and granted endorsement in winning and carrying out these projects.

Relu Fenechiu received from the Siveco Romania the amount of 620,000 Euros, through companies controlled by him, among which one belonged to his brother, but also cash, in order to support the company founded by Irina Socol so it can win two contracts with the Justice Ministry and Iasi Antibiotics.

Relu Fenechiu is currently in prison, where he is serving a sentence of 5 years for the “Transformatorul” (“The Transformer”) case.