ForMin Comanescu at the Annual Meeting of the Romanian Diplomacy: Romania’s accession to Schengen will significantly consolidate this space

Romania’s accession to Schengen will significantly consolidate this space, the Romanian state going to contribute of a consistent manner to strengthening the interior security of the European union, Foreign Minister Lazar Comanescu said on Monday at the Annual Meeting of the Romanian Diplomacy.

“We must make sure that the Schengen area fully regains its functionality and role – that of ensuring the free movement of goods and citizens. From this point of view, the consolidation of the security of the EU’s external borders must remain a priority, a task Romania successfully performs,” the minister said.

In this respect, he said that “Romania’s accession to Schengen will significantly consolidate this space and this way there will be a consistent contribution to strengthening the EU’s internal security.”

Lazar Comanescu pointed out that one of Romania’s foreign policy priorities is to develop the relations with the strategic partners.

“We are granting attention to the development of the relations with the strategic partners and with those countries with which Romania has privileged relations. I am highlighting in this respect the pace, frequency and consistency of the contacts with states such as Germany, France, Poland, Italy or Spain,” the head of the Romanian diplomacy maintained.

He underscored the importance of Romania’s relation with Turkey – “a key partner of the EU and a major ally inside NATO, a state with which Romania has a Strategic Partnership.”

Another interest area, Comanescu added, is that in the Western Balkans.

At the same time, he said that the Republic of Moldova is a priority in Romania’s foreign policy.

“We shall further supply consistent support where needed, as much as the resources we can mobilise allow it. The firm and consistent support for the Republic of Moldova has been reiterated recently during the visit the Romanian Prime Minister paid to Chisinau last week. Our message is clear: for the democratic development and the prosperity of the Republic of Moldova, to the benefit of all its citizens, the reforms must be sustainable, credible and irreversible,” Lazar Comanescu added.

Comanescu: I am making an appeal to organize exemplarily the polling stations abroad

Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Lazar Comanescu made an appeal on Monday to the members of the Romanian diplomatic corps to organize the polling stations during the upcoming legislative elections “in an exemplary manner.”

“We will have legislative election towards the end of the year and our diplomatic missions will have to organize, together with Romanian Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP), the polling stations for Romanian residents abroad who have the right to vote. I am making an appeal, ladies and gentlemen heads of mission, to prepare, in an exemplary manner, the polling stations and allow all our citizens to exercise their fundamental right to vote they way they should. (…) I have full confidence in the capacity of coordination of the Minister Delegate for Romanians Abroad and I assure her of all my peer support and the support of the entire ministry,” Comanescu stated at the Annual Meeting of Romanian Diplomats.

Lazar Comanescu: I noticed categorical reconfirmation from Turkey as a responsible NATO member

Romania’s Foreign Affairs Minister Lazar Comanescu said that following his visit to Ankara last week, he noticed a “categorical reconfirmation” from Turkey as regards its taking up North-Atlantic Treaty Organisation membership responsibilities.

“Last week together with my Polish counterpart I paid a visit to Ankara, and during talks we had at the highest levels, I noticed a categorical reconfirmation of Turkey taking up the membership responsibilities, I’d say essential, of NATO,” on Monday said the Romanian chief diplomat at a joint press conference with NATO Deputy Secretary General Alexander Vershbow, part of the Annual Meeting of Romania’s Diplomacy.

This year’s special guests of the Romanian foreign affairs minister at the meeting are NATO Deputy Secretary General Alexander Vershbow and the chief diplomat of the Government of Slovakia, Miroslav Lajeak, representing the half-year rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union.

PM Ciolos: Our major objective is stable Turkey inside NATO and EU key partner

Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos on Monday said that Turkey must be a stable country inside NATO and a key partner of the European Union, highlighting the importance of this country’s keeping its democratic track.

“In regards to the situation in Turkey, our major objective is to have a stable Turkey inside NATO and a key partner of the European Union, anchored in our common values. It is important that Turkey keeps its democratic path, as it remains an essential player in the efforts to secure regional stability,” Ciolos said at the Annual Meeting of Romanian Diplomacy.

He also pointed out that the Eastern Partnership must be further supported.

“We support granting the due attention to the eastern neighbourhood, within the external actions of the European Union, with a focus on supporting the partners who wish to get closer to the European Union and who proved will and capacity of making progress and reforms. It is important that we further support the Eastern Partnership, as a strategic action instrument of the Union in relation with the partner countries,” Ciolos showed.

According to the PM, Romania will continue to support EU’s efforts in respect to the southern neighbourhood, mostly in the migration area.

“Romania will continue to actively support the demarches of the European Union in the context of the multilateral efforts of stabilising the situation in the southern neighbourhood, including the crises in Syria, Iraq and Lebanon, with a special importance granted to solving the migration crisis,” Ciolos explained.

Romania, in full process of internal preparation for taking over the presidency of EU Council

Romania is in full process of internal preparation for taking over the presidency of EU Council, in 2019, Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos said on Monday.

“Regarding the presidency of EU Council, that Romania will ensure in 2019, we are in full process of internal preparation for taking over the seat, in terms of the agenda and the theme that Romania will propose in the community discussions, but also in terms of logistics, materials and human resources with the premises for a proper ongoing of this major responsibility that Romania will have to take. We established a coordination office for the presidency preparations, in the Chancellery of the Prime Minister. (…) We’ll soon be starting the dialogue with Finland and Croatia in order to discuss the themes of the trio of presidents that we will be forming”, announced the Prime Minister Ciolos at the Annual Meeting of Romanian Diplomacy.

In this context, Ciolos mentioned that there will be presented an initiative to create a needed structure for analyzing and processing data and information, that will support the positions and the views that Romanian has at an European level.

The prime minister said that the commitment pro European remains a fundamental aspect of the Romanian diplomatic activity.

He underlined that these priorities “fold” coherently on the national agenda.

Also, the prime minister stated that a great attention was granted to the deepening of relationship with the strategic partners.

Senate President Tariceanu sends to Romanian diplomats a message of responsibility regarding the country interests

Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu send on Monday a message of responsibility to the Romanian diplomats regarding the country’s interests, pleading for the need of legitimacy relating to what they communicate abroad.

“I want to send a message of respect and appreciation for your activity in Bucharest, at the headquarters, as well as in the capitals where you represent Romania, but I also wish to send a message of responsibility regarding the country’s interests, pleading for the need of legitimacy regarding the messages you send abroad in the name of Romania. As a beneficiary of your activities and materials I don’t avoid saying there is a need of a proactive approach in formulating and presenting our country’s positions, personal solutions and not just general formulations that relate to the interests of our partners than those of Romania”, stated Tariceanu Monday, at the opening of the Annual Meeting of Romanian Diplomacy.

He acknowledged the importance of the Romanian diplomats’ activity in order to achieve Romania’s strategic, political and economical objectives and for the image of the country, for giving support to the Romanian citizens living abroad.

The Senate President recalled that Romania, after achieving the objectives regarding the accession to the EU and NATO, awaited for five years to become a member of the Schengen Area and pointed out that the country “doesn’t have a proportional representation of its population in the EU bodies”.

According to him, the responsibility of representing Romania “comes from the need of achieving a set of foreign policy objectives established by the state’s authorized institutions”.

Parliament has the task to debate and approve the guidelines of the future project of the country, to guideline the foreign policies that the executive component will apply in the mandates and the directions sent to our diplomacy”, pointed out Tariceanu.

In his opinion, Romania has to bring its own contribution regarding the debate on Europe’s rearrangement after Brexit.

The Senate President showed that Parliament has to validate the positions of our country internationally.

Speaker Iordache: It is incumbent on the Foreign Ministry to secure democratic representation of overseas Romanians

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Florin Iordache said Monday that it is incumbent on the Foreign Ministry to secure democratic representations for overseas Romanians.

“I have noticed that your mission becomes increasingly more complicated in an area where interactions among the world’s states have become increasingly more frequent, rapid and multivalent. Today, agreements negotiated and concluded internationally have an increasingly larger influence on the daily lives of the populace. (…) You, the managers of Romania’s diplomatic and consular missions, are entrusted with the difficult mission of protecting the rights of such citizens, both at the level of state to state relations and as far as the one-off problems facing them are concerned. In this era of massive migration and technology, your ministry has a delicate mission of securing ten circumstances for democratic representation of overseas Romanians,” Iordache told the Annual Meeting of Romania’s Diplomacy on Monday.

He underscored that Parliament’s role in the area of foreign affairs has increased considerably over the past decade.

“We continue to exercise our traditional prerogative of ratifying treaties, but we are increasingly more involved in securing oversight of Government’s actions in the area of foreign affairs, facilitating the conduct of relations among states via legislative meetings, and we are active in regional and international parliamentary assemblies, where we study contemporary challenges and, acting on reports, we pass recommendations for the governmental dimension and for national parliaments. That is why cooperation between Parliament and the Foreign Ministry needs to continue and become increasingly closer and better coordinated,” added Iordache.

The speaker underscored that “identifying efficient and sustainable solutions to the crises facing the states in these regions can only be accomplished when there is solidarity and coordination in the EU’s actions and when the EU-NATO partnership is intensified.”

“The European Union is currently facing unprecedented challenges. Yet, although plagued with uncertainties at various levels, the overall picture is of a union tasty can advance, provided that that there are adequate and coordinated responses to multiple crises,” said Iordache.