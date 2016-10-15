ForMin Comanescu attends EU-ASEAN ministerial meeting

Romania’s Foreign Minister Lazar Comanescu attended the 21st European Union – Association of South East Asian Nations (EU-ASEAN) ministerial meeting, in Bangkok, October 13-14.

In a press statement released on Friday, Romania’s Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) says at their meeting, the attending EU and ASEAN foreign ministers discussed current items on the EU-ASEAN agenda, with special attention attached to the latest developments in and future prospects for the development of the bi-regional partnership, including in terms of the coming into force on December 31, 2015 of the ASEAN economic community and the 40th anniversary in 2017 of the EU-ASEAN dialogue.

The event is said to have provided an opportunity for a comprehensive exchange of opinions on the latest developments in the two regions and in their vicinity, with emphasis on the developments in Ukraine, the Middle East and Northern Africa, migration and the fight against international terrorism.

“In his speech to the meeting, Minister Lazar Comanescu highlighted Romania’s expertise in various fields of cooperation between EU and ASEAN, such as maritime security, human rights, the fight against human trafficking, trans-frontier crime, as well as the fight against terror. The Romanian dignitary also underscored the involvement of Romania in the advancement of the EU Strategy for the Danube Region as part of a Danube-Mekong cooperation initiative as a way to boost economic cooperation and consolidate connectivity between the two continents,” said MAE.

The ministerial meeting ended with the passage of a Bangkok Declaration promoting a global ASEAN-EU partnership for common strategic objectives, which provides for continuing consolidation of cooperation between EU and ASEAN to promote it to a strategic partnership in 2017, according to MAE.

Lazar Comanescu offers condolences on death of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej

Romanian Foreign Minister Lazar Comanescu offered condolences to Thailand authorities on the death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

“The Thai sovereign has been a pole of stability and support for his people, thus becoming a true symbol of national unity. During his long reign, the monarch earned international appreciation for his important role in promoting the modernization and sustainable development of the Kingdom of Thailand,” Romania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a release on Friday.

Foreign Minister Comanescu, who heads the Romanian delegation attending the 21st EU – ASEAN Ministerial meeting taking place in Bangkok October 13 – 14, signed the condolence book opened by the Thai authorities.

King Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand, the world’s longest reigning monarch, died Thursday aged 88