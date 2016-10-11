ForMin Comanescu attends signing of memorandum between Romania, Indonesia’s national chambers of commerce

Romania’s Foreign Minister Lazar Comanescu on Tuesday attended the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding between Romania and Indonesia’s national chambers of commerce, as part of an official visit to Indonesia, according to Romania’s Foreign Ministry (MAE).

Signing the document on behalf of Romania was Secretary General of Romania’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry Traian Caramanian.

Comanescu also had a meeting with officials of Indonesia’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry, where the special relevance of the memorandum being signed, which was called an efficient instrument to support bilateral economic cooperation, was highlighted in the conversation at the meeting, according to MAE.

Comanescu emphasised special importance attached by Romania to the enlargement and intensification of its economic relationship with Indonesia. The officials also exchanged opinions on the economic priorities of the two countries, with opportunities for bilateral cooperation in shipbuilding and maritime transportation having been emphasised.

MAE says Comanescu underlined the need for flexible and efficient formulas for bilateral economic dialogue, particularly among companies in the two two countries that will support the Romanian-Indonesian bilateral joint committee at the same time with an increase in the number of reciprocal trade missions to the two countries.