ForMin Comanescu: Development cooperation policy has to be reformed; great deal of migration is economic in nature

Romanian Foreign Minister Lazar Comanescu said Tuesday that in the long run, a reform of the development cooperation policy has to be devised, because, although the European Union is the most important provider of cooperation development aid, a great deal of the ongoing migration continues to be economic in nature.

“A great deal of migration continues to be economic in nature, originating in areas facing big development problems. Paradoxically, it originates in areas where the EU, the most important provider of economic development aids, has supplied perhaps hundreds of billions of euros in aid, so we are wondering what is happening. Since the funds were allocated for development, where is development? In the long run, we have to think about reforming the development cooperation policy so that we may generate development and cooperation with the receiving countries in order to create conditions for the citizens to stay in their countries,” Comanescu told a joint news conference with his Slovak counterpart Miroslav Lajcak in Bucharest on Tuesday.

Comanescu spoke up in favour of deep-rooted causes of migration being eradicated, instead of finding quick, short-run solutions.

“That is why we are now having this conversation about quotas. From the very beginning, Romania said such approach is not able to meet the set objectives and we can see what has happened so far, as we notice that resettlements are far below what was initially decided. That solution has not borne fruit. Solutions have to be sought that will account for the capabilities and possibilities of each member state. I do not believe we can talk about lack of solidarity on the part of EU member states, but it is about the possibilities of each member state to meet most adequately the demand for solidarity, and that is what Romania has done. If we talk strictly in terms of quantities and math, the phenomenon will continue,” said Comanescu, according to Agerpres.

He also insisted on the consolidation of the European Union’s external borders, voicing conviction that Romania’s entering the border-free Schengen Area would contribute to such consolidation.

Conditions are not currently met to lift sanctions on Russia

Romania’s Foreign Minister Lazar Comanescu said Tuesday that conditions are not currently met to lift sanctions on Russia.

“We believe that as long as the circumstances that led to the sanctions being imposed (…) have not changed, the sanctions must stay in place. If the reasons that led to the sanctions being imposed disappear, there will certainly be conditions for cancelling the sanctions. We believe the conditions for such a decision are not currently being met,” Comanescu also told a joint news conference in Bucharest with his Slovak counterpart Miroslav Lajcak.

He added that the sanctions on Russia do not represent an end in itself.