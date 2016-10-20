ForMin Comanescu, Director of the Jewish State Theatre sign cooperation protocol

Romania’s Foreign Minister Lazar Comanescu says the Jewish State Theatre of Bucharest can help increase the awareness of the current and future generations and help them better understand humanity and its values thanks to the plays it stages and the company that performs them.

Comanescu and Director of the Jewish State Theatre of Bucharest Maia Morgenstern on Thursday signed a cooperation protocol between the two organisations.

Lazar Comanescu told the signing ceremony that the signature of the protocol in the year when Romania holds the chairmanship of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) is not just a mere coincidence.

“Holocaust education, including through culture, is an area that Romania has chosen to support in its relations with the other 31 member states of the alliance. I believe that thanks to the plays and the professional performance thereof by the company of the Jewish State Theatre can raise awareness among today and tomorrow’s generations to help them better understand humanity and its values. That is all the more important as, unfortunately, we can see the continuation and even reinvigoration of manifestations that run contrary to the values I mentioned. I believe that activities like the ones conducted by the Jewish Theatre and other cultural organisations make it a strong fighter to stop such manifestations,” said Comanescu.

“We promise, in all seriousness (…) to try, together with the Foreign Ministry and our diplomats to make known the ambitions, dreams and achievements of our theatre and programmes. (…) The Jewish Theatre is a living institution; Yiddish is a living tradition that comes from far back, is living and will go on. (…) It is not some museum of wax figures; it is a living body with achievements and failures, with ambitions and quixotic dreams that sometimes do come true,” said Morgenstern.

Also attending the signing of the protocol were Chairman of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance Mihnea Constantinescu and Chairman of the Federation of Romania’s Jewish Communities Aurel Vainer, who mentioned the importance of the project, voicing hope that it will turn form an important document into an important reality.

Thanks for Sharing