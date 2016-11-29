ForMin Comanescu: EU’s and Western Balkans’ security, inseparable

The security of the European Union and that of the Western Balkans are inseparable, as such solutions can only come through the close cooperation among the region and EU states, Foreign Affairs Minister Lazar Comanescu said in Warsaw at the informal ministerial meeting of the Visegrad Group, the Western Balkans Six, and their EU neighbors.

According to a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) release, Comanescu showed that Romania and the member states in Central and South-Eastern Europe have a special responsibility of keeping the importance of the Western Balkans in the attention of the European Union and all the EU member states.

The continuation of the enlargement process and the reiteration of the candidate states’ and the EU’s commitment to this process are essential, including to finding the best responses to the common security challenges such as migration, radicalisation, terrorism, cyber threats and other asymmetric risks, the Romanian chief diplomat said.

“The Romanian minister highlighted (…) Romania’s constant involvement in the demarches in respect to the integration as well as assistance granting on a bilateral level for supporting the European bid of the candidates. He also highlighted the importance of keeping an as firm as possible support from the EU for the reform efforts of the candidates and possible candidates,” the release also reads.