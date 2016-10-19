ForMin Comanescu highlights Romania’s interest in hosting WIPO office in Bucharest

Foreign Affairs Minister Lazar Comanescu on Wednesday, in the meeting he had with World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Director General Francis Gurry, highlighted Romania’s interest in hosting a WIPO subregional external office in Bucharest.

“In the context of discussing the cooperation relations between Romania and WIPO, the Foreign Affairs Minister highlighted Romania’s interest in hosting a WIPO subregional external office in Bucharest, a project with double valences, political and economic, and pleaded for consolidating the Romanian segment within the Organization’s staff,” a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) release on Wednesday reads.

According to MAE, during the meeting the two approached topics regarding the role, importance and challenges of the Organization, in the context of the current global dynamic, characterized through a tough competition among states and private actors, including from the perspective of creating and capitalising on intellectual property products.

Moreover, the role of SMEs in the area of economic growth was underscored, due to their innovating capacity, mainly in the area of life sciences.

The World Intellectual Property Organization represents one of the specialised agencies of the United Nations. Francis Gurry was reelected WIPO Director General in 2014, for his second mandate (2014-2020).