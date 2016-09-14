ForMin Comanescu: IHRA important for fighting antisemitism

Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister Lazar Comanescu on Tuesday underscored Romania’s importance attached to developing the capacity and involvement of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) in fighting antisemitism and other negative contemporary trends such as discrimination, racism and xenophobia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press statement.

Comanescu made the statement at a meeting with an IHRA delegation, in the context of Romania holding the organization’s presidency in 2016.

“Talks focused on preparations for the next IHRA plenary meeting to be held in Iasi in November and also on progress made in IHRA priority fields – education, remembrance and research. Minister Comanescu was informed of the IHRA objectives related to the strengthening of the organization’s profile as well as the support for Holocaust-related education initiatives and projects,” MAE said in the statement.