ForMin Comanescu in NATO meeting stresses need to continue Alliance support for eastern partners

Foreign Affairs Minister Lazar Comanescu underscored on Tuesday at the NATO ministerial meeting in Brussels the need to continue an active support on behalf of the Alliance for the eastern partners – Ukraine, Georgia and the Republic of Moldova, according to a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) release.

During the meeting, which takes place 6 – 7 December, the first on this level after the Warsaw NATO Summit, a session was devoted to NATO’s role in projecting stability beyond its borders.

According to the MAE release, this session included a review of the stage and prospects of implementing the assistance packages for different partners within the Initiative on consolidating the defence capabilities, as well as aspects related to the Alliance support for the Anti-ISIL Coalition, the programme of training Iraqi officers and the Sea Guardian operation in the Mediterranean Sea. The NATO relation with the countries in the Western Balkans was also approached, reiterating the importance the Alliance grants to the region.

“The Romanian chief diplomat underscored the need of a balanced and comprehensive approach of NATO in projecting stability, within which the action modalities should be adapted to the current situation in the eastern neighbourhood and in the southern neighbourhood, respectively, and to the specific interests and needs of various partner countries. In context, he underscored the need to continue an active support of NATO for the eastern partners – Ukraine, Georgia and the Republic of Moldova – pleading for the full implementing of the already agreed assistance packages, as well as for identifying some new measures responding to the needs of these states to consolidate the national resilience and make progress with the reforms in the defence and security area. At the same time, he voiced Romania’s support for a more active approach of NATO in the relation with the countries of the Western Balkans, directed to obtaining some concrete results and developing the cooperation with these countries,” the MAE release points out.

At the same time, the meeting in Brussels began with a session attended, alongside their counterparts from the Alliance and Montenegro, by Finland’s and Sweden’s Foreign Ministers, as well as by EU High Representative Federica Mogherini. The opinion exchange aimed at the stage and prospects of the NATO – EU relation. There was a review on the progress registered in the cooperation between the two organisations and the modalities of enforcing the NATO – EU Joint Declaration adopted in Warsaw, in July 2016.

At the end of the discussions, the ministers adopted a political declaration under which they reiterated the commitment to the progress of the NATO – EU strategic partnership, and agreed over 40 practical measures for the development of the cooperation between the two organisations, in the seven areas seen as of strategic interest: the combat of hybrid threats, cyber defence, exercises, maritime security, strategic communication, capability development, cooperation and coordination consolidation, including from the perspective of the dialogue with the defence industry, and the support granted to partners, the release reads.

In this context, the Romanian Foreign Minister underscored the importance of the NATO and EU efforts complementarity and the added value which each of the two organisation brings to managing the current challenges and threats.

According to the MAE release, the discussions within the ministerial meeting in Brussels also revealed the firm commitment of all member states to maintain NATO’s cohesion and solidarity, based on a strong transatlantic relation, the strengthening of which all allied states will continue to invest in, to the benefit of the Euro-Atlantic and international security.

Comanescu encourages the efforts’ reforms from Ukraine and hails the obtained progress

Minister of Foreign Affairs Lazar Comanescu encouraged the continued efforts of internal reforms in Ukraine, on Wednesday, in Brussels, hailing the progress obtained up to this point by the authorities from Kiev and evoked Romania’s contribution in implementing different projects led by NATO in support of Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) states.

According to a press release, during the NATO – Ukraine Commission, Comanescu reiterated Romania’s unequivocal support for the independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, as well for the development of political dialogue and practical cooperation between Ukraine and the North-Atlantic Alliance.

Furthermore, the reunion of Foreign Affairs Ministers from NATO member states dedicated to meetings with NATO partners that the head of Romanian diplomacy also attended approached the the political and security situation in Afghanistan and the role of NATO in this context.

The cited source specifies that the Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs has presented Romania’s significant contribution to the Resolute Support mission, underlying the long-term engagement of Romania towards Afghanistan.

MAE: Comanescu hails excellent level of Romanian-Georgian bilateral relations

Minister of Foreign Affairs Lazar Comanescu had a meeting with the Georgian head of diplomacy, Mikheil Janelidze, where he hailed the excellent level of bilateral relations and reiterated the full support of Romania for Georgia’s independency, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs.

According to a press release remitted to AGERPRES, at the meeting held on the sidelines of the reunion of Ministers of Foreign Affairs from NATO member states in Brussels, Comanescu expressed his interest for a continued development of cooperation, including the economic area. The Minister underlined the “active role” assumed by Romania in regards to NATO partnership consolidation, as well as promoting the European and Euroatlantic aspirations of Georgia.

“The two high officials have expressed their preoccupation regarding the developments in the Black Sea region which affect regional security, as well the Euro-Atlantic security. They hailed the measures adopted by NATO on managing the challenges within the region, both through consolidation of the deterrence and defence position, as well as through intensifying the cooperation with partners from the region”, MAE specifies.