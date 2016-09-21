ForMin Comanescu: La Francophonie should consolidate its standing in world’s political, economic governance

Romania’s Foreign Minister Lazar Comanescu on September 20 attended a ministerial meeting of the French-speaking world organised on the side-lines of the 71st Session of the UN General Assembly in New York, where he underscored what he called ‘the need for La Francophonie to consolidate its standing in the world’s political and economic governance,” by strengthening partnerships with other international organisations, first of all with the United Nations Organisation.

In a press statement released on Wednesday, Romania’s Foreign Ministry (MAE) says talks at the meeting focused on cooperation between the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) and the UN as well as on the contribution of OIF to the debate on and solutions for major global issues such as conflicts and migration flows, along with boosting sustainable development and managing climate change.

MAE quotes Comanescu as highlighting Romania’s participation in UN and EU civil and military missions and insisting on the role accorded to OIF for the implementation of the UN 2030 sustainable development agenda by strengthening the capabilities of the French-speaking states to the national achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Comanescu announced that in order to support the process, Romania is contemplating hosting a Francophone business forum in 2018.