ForMin Comanescu meets EU member states’ ambassadors in Bucharest

The Foreign Affairs Minister, Lazar Comanescu, on Monday received the ambassadors of the European Union’s member states accredited in Bucharest for a working lunch organized by the Embassy of Slovakia, the country that holds the EU Council’s rotating Presidency, says a release by the relevant ministry.

The meeting, according to the source (MAE), was the perfect occasion for a an exchange of opinions on the latest developments and EU agenda’s current topics: the future of the EU in the context of the recent Bratislava summit; the Brexit matter; migration and internal security; terrorism; regional situation and Eastern Neighborhood developments, with emphasis on the Rep. of Moldova.

The minister said that in the reflection process on the EU future, Romania upholds the European project’s strengthening, the cohesion and solidarity, based on the respect of fundamental values and principles. He advocated the keeping of the EU unity based on a positive agenda, of a jointly assumed vision, grounded on concrete projects.

In order to overcome the current situation, a growing effort is needed to make the EU action credible again, through factual outcome capable to give an answer to the European citizens’ expectations, the crisis of confidence being probable to worsen should a quick, efficient answer lacks, stressed Comanescu. He reiterated Romania’s support for a comprehensive approach of the migrant phenomenon at EU level, reminding in this respect the substantial contribution of our country to the joint efforts in the migration’s administration and in ensuring the internal security of the EU and of its external borders.

He mentioned in this context Romania’s target to join the Schengen Space.

The officials have also tackled the situation in the eastern neighborhood of the EU, Romania insisting upon maintaining the Eastern Partnership as a EU agenda’s priority, in the context of the implementation of the revised European Neighborhood Policy and of the New Global Strategy of the EU. Bucharest is giving an increased attention to the wish of Rep. of Moldova to get nearer to the European Union, translated in the political support and consistent contribution in the bilateral assistance granted to the neighbor country, Comanescu added.

The Romanian diplomacy’s head also reviewed the main aspects resulted from the participation in the 71st Session of the United Nations General Assembly, the MAE release adds.