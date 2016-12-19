ForMin Comanescu meets German Ambassador; positive development of bilateral relations emphasized

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Lazar Comanescu, met on Monday the German Ambassador, Werner Hans Lauk, in a farewell visit, on the occasion of the latter ending his mandate in Romania, reason for which the two interlocutors emphasized the positive evolution of the bilateral relations in the last years, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs.

According to the quoted source, Comanescu has thanked the Ambassador Lauk for the contribution to the overall development in the bilateral relations, while the German diplomat has thanked for the very good cooperation with the Romanian authorities during his mandate.

“The two officials have appreciated the positive evolution of the bilateral relations in the last years, reflected namely by the intensity of Bucharest-Berlin dialog, and have underlined the will to intensify and diversify further Romanian-German cooperation in all areas, particularly the economic relations and coordination in the European framework. Moreover, they have underscored the bridging role of German ethnics originating from Romania and Romanian nationals in Germany, which substantially contributed to the consolidation of the bilateral relation”, MAE specifies.