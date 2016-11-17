ForMin Comanescu meets Israeli PM Netanyahu

Foreign Affairs Minister Lazar Comanescu met Israeli Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, as part of his November 16-18 official visit to Israel.

According to a communique issued by the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE), the talks reconfirmed the very good relations between Romania and Israel, the two officials exchanging opinions on priority actions within bilateral political and economic relations.

Also tackled were ways to implement the aspects agreed during Romanian President Klaus Werner Iohannis’s state visit to Israel (March 2016), interest in organising the third government-to-government meeting as soon as possible being outlined.

On this occasion, Minister Lazar Comanescu reconfirmed Romania’s support for the consolidation of Israel’s relations with the European Union, and the importance of continued cooperation between Romania and Israel within a multilateral framework.

The two officials tackled topics of joint interest on the regional and international agenda, expressing their preoccupation with the crises in the Middle East region, particularly the internal conflict in Syria and combating terrorism.

Likewise, also discussed was the outlook for the relaunch of the Middle East peace process. The head of Romanian diplomacy reaffirmed our country’s support for the two-state solution, through direct negotiations that would make possible the establishment of long-lasting and comprehensive peace, the MAE’s communique adds.