ForMin Comanescu: Romania firmly supports OSCE assumed role in Ukraine crisis context

Foreign Affairs Minister Lazar Comanescu on Thursday voiced the firm support for the role assumed by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in the context of the crisis in Ukraine and in the efforts for solving the extended conflicts, as well as in combating the transnational threats, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informs.

According to a press release, Comanescu participated in the period 8 – 9 December in Hamburg in the 23rd meeting of the OSCE.

“During the intervention in the plenary session, the Romanian minister maintained the need to restore the respect for the fundamental principles which the European security is based on, as well as for the commitments assumed by the OSCE participating states on all three dimensions (political-military, economic and environmental, and human). He also highlighted the importance of a comprehensive approach on security promoted by the OSCE, including from the perspective of observing human rights and fundamental freedoms. He firmly supported the Organization’s assumed role in the context of the crisis in Ukraine and in the efforts for solving the extended conflicts, as well as in combating the transnational threats,” the MAE points out.

The Romanian dignitary underscored that for Romania solving the Transnistrian conflict remains a major priority, reconfirming the support for the “5+2” format negotiations.

Minister Comanescu also participated on this occasion in the event organised by the OSCE German chairmanship on the topic of reviving the control of conventional arms in Europe, pointing out the importance of launching a structured dialogue on this topic within the organisation.

“On the sidelines of the Ministerial Council meeting in Hamburg, Foreign Minister Lazar Comanescu had a meeting with Moldovan Foreign Affairs and European Integration Minister Andrei Galbur. The Romanian chief diplomat assured his counterpart of support for the reform effort and the European bid of the Republic of Moldova. In his turn, Andrei Galbur reviewed the progresses made this year, reconfirming the commitment to continue the projects related to European integration,” the release also reads.