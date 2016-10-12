ForMin Comanescu: Romania grants special importance to intensification of economic, commercial ties with Indonesia

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Lazar Comanescu, has met on Wednesday with his Indonesian counterpart, Retno L. P. Marsudi, context in which he pointed out the special importance granted by Romania to the intensification of economic and commercial ties between the two countries, Romania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs in a release.

As such, the relaunching of commercial and economic cooperation was agreed upon and business forums and councils of businessmen of the two countries will be set up, together with the resumption of works by the Joint Commission.

The common objective of intensifying bilateral political dialogue as a means to stimulate collaboration in all domains was also emphasized during the meeting.

The two dignitaries hailed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the National Chambers of Commerce of Romania and Indonesia, the implementation of which has the capacity to add value to the efforts to develop bilateral economic relations. Furthermore, the two dignitaries expressed satisfaction for the consolidation of the bilateral legal framework through the entry into force, on October 7, of the Bilateral agreement regarding cooperation in preventing and combating transborder organized crime, terrorism and other international crimes – an extremely important domain of collaboration in the context of current challenges faced by international security.

The two ministers underlined the interest for intensifying bilateral collaboration in the sphere of education, science and culture by extending or updating the legal bilateral framework for these domains.

The ministers exchanged opinions regarding developments on the international stage, placing emphasis on the particular relevance of international cooperation in identifying and implementing efficient solutions to major problems such as terrorism or migrations.

The head of Romanian diplomacy addressed an invitation to his Indonesian counterpart to visit Romania, an invitation that was accepted.

Lazar Comanescu is conducting a diplomatic tour in Asia between 11-14 October, which includes the official visit to the Republic of Indonesia and the participation, as head of the Romanian delegation, in the 21st European Union – Association of South East Asian Nations (UE-ASEAN) Ministerial Meeting, which is set to take place in Bangkok.