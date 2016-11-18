ForMin Comanescu: Romania supporting consolidation of Israel-EU relations

On an official visit to Israel, Romania’s Foreign Minister Lazar Comanescu has reconfirmed Romania’s support for the consolidation of the relationships between Israel and the European Union, while also voicing interest in capitalising on the special bilateral relationship.

Romania’s Foreign Ministry (MAE) says in a press statement released on Friday part of Comanescu’s visit were discussions of the dimensions of political, economic and sectorial cooperation, with emphasis on projects envisaged for the 3rd Romanian-Israeli intergovernmental meeting.

“Mention was made of experience exchanges continuing in the areas of energy, defence, tourism, R&D and education. At the same time, cooperation between Romania and Israel inside international bodies was also addressed, with Romania reconfirming its support for the consolidation of the Israeli-EU relationships,” says MAE.

The Romanian chief diplomat also exchanged opinions on international affairs of major interest, with emphasis on the latest developments in the Middle East, the peace process and also current European affairs, such as the future of the EU, the UK leaving the EU, migration, domestic security and terror.

Comanescu also attended a roundtable conference on business and research development in the areas of IT, cybersecurity and innovation, and toured the Yad Vashem Memorial to attend the lighting of the Eternal Flame; he also laid a wreath at the Remembrance Hall and signed the guestbook.

Part of his visit to Israel, November 16-18, Comanescu also met members of the Israeli Cabinet and officials of the Knesset. He was welcomed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and met Israeli’s Minister in charge of National Security and Foreign Affairs Tzachi Hanegbi; Deputy Minister for Diplomacy and Public Relations Michael Oren; Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely and Avi Dichter, head of the Knesset’s Committee on Foreign Policy and Defence.