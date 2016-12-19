ForMin Comanescu sends letter of condolence to Russian counterpart after Ankara assasination of Russian Ambassador

The Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Lazar Comanescu, has addressed on Monday evening a letter of condolence to his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, regarding the attack in Ankara that left the Russian Federation’s Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov dead, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) announced.

“The Romanian Minister’s message emphasizes the firm condemnation by Romania of this abominable act directed against an ambassador and the importance of efforts to combat terrorist acts and of bringing those guilty to justice,” the quoted source mentions.

Minister Lazar Comanescu also addressed condolences to the family of the victim and expressed his solidarity with the Russian people in these troubled times.

The Russian ambassador to Turkey has been shot dead by a police officer who shouted “Don’t forget Aleppo” as he pulled the trigger. The chilling attack on Monday evening, which was captured on video, appeared to be a backlash against the Russian military involvement in the Syrian civil war.

Andrei Karlov was attacked at the opening of an art exhibition in Ankara by a man believed to be an off-duty Turkish police officer. Karlov was several minutes into a speech when he was shot. Footage of the attack showed a man dressed in a suit and tie standing calmly behind the ambassador. He then pulled out a gun, shouted “Allahu Akbar” and fired at least eight shots.

After firing at the ambassador, the man shouted in Turkish: “Don’t forget Aleppo. Don’t forget Syria. Unless our towns are secure, you won’t enjoy security. Only death can take me from here. Everyone who is involved in this suffering will pay a price.”

He also shouted in Arabic: “We are the one who pledged allegiance to Muhammad, to wage jihad.”

Russia’s foreign ministry confirmed that Karlov died at the scene and described the attack as an “act of terrorism”.

Turkish special forces surrounded the gallery and killed the attacker. Photographs from the aftermath appeared to show him lying dead on the floor. Three other people were wounded.