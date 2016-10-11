ForMin Comanescu starts diplomatic tour in Asia

Between October 11 -14, Foreign Affairs Minister Lazar Comanescu will make a diplomatic tour in Asia, which will include an official visit to the Republic of Indonesia and the participation, as Romania’s delegation head, in the 21st European Union – Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) ministerial meeting, carried out in Bangkok, the Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informs in a press release.

The official visit to Indonesia (October 11 – 12) is aimed at deepening the bilateral political-diplomatic dialogue and at consolidating the economic cooperation. The schedule of the visit will include separate meetings with the Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Trade Minister and the Transport Minister. Moreover, Comanescu will also take part in the ceremony of signing a memorandum of understanding between the national chambers of commerce of the two states.

According to The Jakarta Post, that quotes Arrmanatha Nasir, the spokesperson of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Indonesia was in talks to become the entry point for the eastern European country to the ASEAN market following the establishment of the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC). The spokesperson underlined that Indonesia was Romania’s second biggest trade partner in the Southeast Asian region.

Indonesia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi is scheduled to meet with her Romanian counterpart on Oct. 12 to discuss increasing Indonesia’s exports of crude palm oil (CPO), rubber and coffee. Trade between the two countries reached US$117 million in 2015.

The 21st EU – ASEAN meeting (October 13 – 14) will include interest topics for the two structures, in the context of the ASEAN economic community coming into force (December 31, 2015) and of celebrating 40 years of EU – ASEAN dialogue, in 2017.

According to MAE, topical regional and international aspects will also be approached, such as the developments in the proximity of Europe, the Middle East and North of Africa, the phenomenon of migration and the fight against international terrorism.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the Romanian chief diplomat will have a series of bilateral meetings with counterparts from ASEAN countries.

ASEAN was established on August 8, 1967, in Bangkok, by the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, later joined by Brunei – 1984, Vietnam – 1995, Laos, Myanmar – 1997, and Cambodia – 1999. The main goals of the organisation are speeding up the economic growth, the social progress and the cultural development in the region, as well as promoting peace and stability.