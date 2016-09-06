ForMin Comanescu the Strategic Forum in Bled : A better communication needed concerning Europe, European project’s major achievements

A better communication is needed as concerns Europe and the major achievements of the European Project, the Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister, Lazar Comanescu said on Tuesday, according to a release of the relevant ministry sent to Agerpres.

This has to be a priority at European level and at the level of the Member States in the next period, added Comanescu, in a speech delivered at the 11th edition of the Strategic Forum in Bled (Slovenia), where he pleaded for maintaining the EU’s unity and cohesion based on a positive agenda and a joint vision focused on concrete projects capable to answer the European citizens’ expectations.

The Romanian diplomacy’s head insisted upon continuing and strengthening the European project “based on an inclusive approach” and stressed that Romania is ready to contribute actively to meeting this goal.

“As possible courses of action of the EU in this respect, Comanescu mentioned the growth of transparence and legitimacy of the European bodies and the improvement of their functioning starting from the current treaties’ provisions. He pointed out the importance of getting results ready to meet the European citizens’ concerns and expectations (economic growth, job creation, EU’s home and external security, observance of European values and freedoms) all of this being essential prerequisites for winning and strengthening the citizens confidence in the European project,” the MAE release adds.

The source specifies that besides the bilateral meeting with his Slovenian counterpart, minister Lazar Comanescu has had meetings with the Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister of the Hungarian Government, Peter Szijjarto, with the French secretary of state for European Affairs, Harlem Desir, with the head of the US delegation to the Bled forum, Hoyt Yee, the Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs of the US Secretary of State.

“During the meeting with minister Peter Szijjarto, the two dignitaries have reviewed the stage of the bilateral relations, reiterating the availability to strengthening them, on effective grounds, with the goal to fully capitalize the cooperation potential between the two states. Tackling the European thematic, the two ministers have stressed the importance of the reflection process on the future of the EU. The Romanian side raised its strong support to the furthering of the consolidation process of the European project, in an inclusive, transparent manner to reflect the interests of all of the Member States,” the MAE reads.

As regards the talk of Minister Comanescu with Minister Harlem Desir, the MAE says it focused on current topics of the bilateral agenda, stressing on the preparation of the state visit by the French President, François Hollande in Romania. Also, adds the MAE release, talks have aimed at the evolutions in the EU’s Eastern Proximity, with a stress on the Republic of Moldova, upon which the parties have emphasized the importance of continuing the reforms.

“The talks with the US Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs, Hoyt Yee were focused on the stage of the two states’ cooperation within the Strategic Partnership and the preparation of the Task Force Romania – USA reunion to take place in Washington, on 26 September 2016,” the source adds.