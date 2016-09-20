ForMin Comanescu to UN General Assembly: International cooperation important in managing refugee influx

Romania’s Foreign Minister Lazar Comanescu on Monday attended the first high-level meeting of the 71st Session of the UN General Assembly going on in New York to discuss massive movements of refugees and migrants, underscoring in a speech the importance of international cooperation in managing the phenomenon, arguing that emphasis should be placed on solving the underlying causes.

Romania’s Foreign Ministry (MAE) quotes Comanescu as hailing in his speech the adoption of a political declaration that provides a solid basis for strengthening world cooperation in matters of refugees and migrants.

Comanescu also met with his counterparts from Kenya, Libya and South Korea.

In his conversation with Kenya’s Foreign Minister Amina Mohamed Jibril, Comanescu addressed the latest developments in the bilateral relationships between Romania and Kenya and seeking opportunities to boost dynamics in the political contacts and economic cooperation between the two countries.

According to MAE, at his meeting with his Libyan counterpart Mohamed Taher Hamouda Siala, Comanescu reiterated Romania’s support for a free and democratic society that is safe for all Libyans.

He underscored the need for a consensual solution to overcome the ongoing political crisis in order to create an environment of stability and security in Libya. The two ministers voiced wish to resume bilateral cooperation as soon as the security situation allows it.

The meeting with Korea’s Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se reconfirmed the interest of both sides in expanding and diversifying the strategic partnership between Romania and Korea, with emphasis on economic cooperation as well as boosting cultural contacts in science and technology.

Yun Byung-se is quoted as underscoring the special importance Republic of Korea attaches to its relationships with Romania as a strategic partner, extending thanks to Romania for its position on the recent North Korean ballistic missile and nuclear tests.

Also on Monday, Comanescu attended an informal meeting with his Bulgarian, Croat and Greek counterparts on European affairs, including the future of the European design in the aftermath of the UK having voted to pull out of the EU, migration and the enlargement policy of the European Union.

Comanescu also attended a coordination meeting of EU foreign ministers that focused on the relationships between EU and Turkey, the current situation in Syria and migration.