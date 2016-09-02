ForMin Comanescu: Transnistria conflict resolution respecting Moldova’s sovereignty, integrity – major priority

Romania’s Foreign Minister Lazar Comanescu on Thursday attended an informal meeting in Potsdam, Germany, of foreign ministers from the member states of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

In a press statement released on Thursday, Romania’s Foreign Ministry (MAE) says Comanescu sent key messages in areas of priority interest to Romania, with emphasis on the reconfirmation of support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and boosting OSCE action in the resolution of prolonged conflicts.

Comanescu is quoted as pointing out that the resolution of the Transnistria conflict respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Moldova remains a major priority to Romania.

The minister congratulated the OSCE chairmanship-in-office for a successful round of negotiations in a “5+2″ format (Berlin, June 2-3, 2016), highlighting the importance of the negotiations having resumed after a two-year hiatus.

“Minister Lazar Comanescu also underscored the need for full implementation of the commitments pledged by the OSCE member states for all three dimensions of the OSCE actions that involve politics and defence, economics, environment and humans. He also highlighted Romania’s specific contributions as chairman of the OSCE Security Committee in 2016 and the preparations for its taking over in early 2017 of the chairmanship of the Forum for Security Cooperation,” says MAE.

Comanescu also advocated the proper operation of OSCE autonomous mechanisms and institutions, as well as OSCE’s on-site presence. He voiced support for the implementation of the OSCE commitments to the fight against transnational threats, as well as the promotion of an integrated approach of security challenges with a multidimensional impact.