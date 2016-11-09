ForMin Comanescu welcomes Iranian counterpart Zarif: Romania – an active promoter of a more powerful relation between Iran and EU

Foreign Affairs Minister Lazar Comanescu stated on Wednesday that Romania will continue to be “an active promoter” of a “powerful” relation between Iran and the European Union (EU), including in solving some regional problems, such as the crisis in Syria.

“I have discussed about the possibility of further strengthening the relations between Iran and the EU and I have assured the Minister that Romania has been and will continue to be an active promoter of a more powerful relation between Iran and the EU, including in terms of cooperating in order to solve some regional problems, such as the ones connected to the Middle East, the crisis in Syria and others,” Comanescu stated at a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is paying a visit to Bucharest.

He pointed out that there is a mutual interest in solving, on a political path, several important aspects, that are affecting the stability and security in the vicinity of the two countries.

The chief of the Romanian diplomacy brought to mind that the relations between Bucharest and Teheran were influenced in the past decade by the sanctions imposed to Iran on an international level, adding though that “thanks to the efforts made by the Iranian Government and the international community,” these moments were overcome.

The Romanian dignitary also stated that the discussions with his Iranian counterpart was also aimed at the cooperation in different areas, such as energy, transport, agriculture, infrastructure, industry, especially the chemical industry area.

“In all of these areas there is not only a particular potential, but also a tradition, which (…) was interrupted at a certain point, but time has come to resume and strengthen it. (…) There are special prospects for the development of cooperation in areas such as education, scientific research, technology and communication,” Comanescu stated.

Mohammad Javad Zarif brought to mind that he is the first Iranian Prime Minister of Foreign Affairs who pays a visit to Romania, after two decades and mentioned, in his turn, a series of economic sectors in which there is a cooperation potential between the two states.

When asked how is he commenting upon the US election result, Zarif answered that, traditionally, Iran doesn’t get involved in other country’s problems, but that whoever the president of the US is that person must understand very well the reality of today’s world.

“To the extent in which it has a connection with the Islamic Republic of Iran, the important thing is that the future US president takes into account (…) the commitments that the US assumed, and not on a bilateral level, but on a multilateral one,” Mohammad Javad Zarif underlined.